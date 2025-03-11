Umoja Art Gallery in international spotlight

Kampala based Umoja Art Gallery spotlighted by Artsy; the world’s largest online art marketplace; as one of the 10 Black owned galleries to watch now

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | Umoja Art Gallery, one of the leading art galleries on the Kampala contemporary art scene has been recognised as one of the 10 black -owned galleries around the world to watch. The spotlight by Artsy, an online global art market platform, coincides with celebrations of Black History Month that falls in the month of February internationally.

Umoja takes the number one spot followed by Greenhouse Art Gallery, Nigeria, Akoje Gallery and Arte de Gema, Mozambique, Maputo. In the review written about the gallery, the space is described to have “devoted its programming to elevating the visibility of artists from across the African continent to both local and international audiences.” The article goes to note, “While broad in its approach, Umoja Art Gallery is perhaps best known for its support of local artists, offering a platform to emerging (artists) names…” These statements definitely highlight the niche the gallery has undertaken since its inception in 2011 by its Founder, curator Lyton Hillary.

This major spotlight comes on the heels of growing interest in Contemporary art from Africa. Since 2012, there has been a surge in art by artists from the African continent that has witnessed several art fairs like 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, Art X Lagos, AKAA and Investec Cape Town Art Fair emerge and dedicate their showcase of art from the continent and its Diaspora. This trend in the art market has given several art galleries across the continent spotlight and an opportunity to connect with wider audiences.

Conversely, the complete dedication to work with a wide range of artists with a divergence in artistic practice has contributed to the growth of galleries like Umoja into a formidable force within the regional and continental art landscape in the past decade. This is much evident with the ongoing exhibition Identity and Spirituality at the gallery. The exhibition assumes an exclusive status with the manner with which Ugandan artist, Jjuuko Hoods, transcends the boundaries of creativity by creating art works that are not only emotionally intimate but fit into global conversations of art with themes like identity, black masculinity and race. These themes give the art works a global relevance and encapsulate the artist as a curious and intelligent personality who’s eager to be part of the globalized identity through tapping into his immediate surroundings.

So what does this highlight mean to the gallery within the context of the international art market? “Umoja is dedicated to amplifying local, regional and African artistic voices around the world. Our recognition as one of the top 10 Black – owned galleries to watch, means people recognize our efforts to push authentic, diverse and rich African art to a global stage. As such, this acknowledgment opens new doors for collaboration with different art stakeholders across the world, and is an opportunity for collectors to engage with the artists we represent and the vastly incredible stories they are telling in their work,” notes Lyton Hillary, Curator and Founder of the gallery. In the midst of this limelight, the gallery is not bound to rest on its laurels but surge forward to create more meaningful impact on the global art stage. “We are committed to continue our quest to showcase African Contemporary art at the global stage which we believe will invite more attention and awareness to the gallery and the artists we represent,” reaffirms Lyton. The gallery has previously participated in the AKAA Art Fair and is poised to participate in more international art exhibitions this year.

The recognition of Umoja Art gallery by Artsy is an opportunity for the space to strengthen its position as one of the leading galleries on the continent and beyond. It gives it clout to confidently collaborate and engage with different art stakeholders on the global art stage that will raise its fortunes in the competitive global art market. This is certainly achievable with its wide ranging roster of artists from different artistic and cultural background that gives audiences a varied taste and preference of Contemporary African Art.

Top five leading artists represented by Umoja Art Gallery

1. Jjuuko Hoods

2. David kigozi

3. John Bosco Muramuzi

4. Nabukenya Allen (Njola Impressions)

5. KIzito Maria Kasule