Umeme sensitizes Bugisu communities against power theft

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As a way of reducing the high number of illegal connections in Bugisu region and country at large, electricity distributor Umeme has launched a sensitization drive against power theft.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign at Situmi primary school located in Bukhaweka sub county, Namisindwa district, Peter Kaujju, the public relations officer Umeme said that they want pupils and students to grow knowing that power theft is illegal and can claim lives of innocent people. They also want to create awareness for other people including parents.

Kaujju added that in the Elgon region each year, 12 people die over illegal connections while other cases are not reported to police.

Kaujju also said that Umeme was experiencing 20% energy loss countrywide in 2005, but since then, the percentage has increased to 38% with Kampala leading, followed by Bugisu which is very dangerous because they make the power tariffs high and power blackouts.

During the launch, Umeme donated 50 double bed duckers to the girl’s hostel of Sitimu primary school and planted over 200 tree seedlings. The Minister for Karamoja Affairs and Woman MP for Manafawa district Mary Gorreti Kitutu who was the chief guest during the launch urged pupils from Situmi primary school to be ambassadors of Umeme and government by sending a message to community people that illegal connection of power is bad.

Jonathan Namonywe, the head teacher of Situmi primary school expressed his happiness with the donations of beds, tree planting and sensitizing his pupils about power theft.

He says that this is going to curb illegal connections in Bugisu region and Uganda at large.

