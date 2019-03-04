UK envoy moots urgent Uganda, Rwanda talks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Britain’s envoy in Uganda Peter West has told URN in an interview that Rwanda and Uganda need to amicably resolve the matters that could have triggered growing animosity between the two neighbouring countries.

“I think the best thing is a dialogue between the two countries. Resolving it in a bilateral way is probably the answer for that,” British High Commissioner Peter West said in an interview with URN on the sidelines of the commonwealth youth conference held in Kampala today.

The tension between Uganda and Rwanda has been growing in the recent past and climaxed with the closure of the Gatuna and Chanika borders, by the Rwandan authorities. At the time of the closure, the Rwanda Revenue Authority-RRA said the move was to pave way for the upgrading of the One Stop Border Post at Gatuna.

But while debate raged on the sudden decision, Rwanda cautioned its nationals against travelling to Uganda. Rwandan ministers accused Uganda of illegally detaining their nationals, enforcing the deportation of hundreds and denying others entry.

Olivier Nduhungirehe Rwanda’s State Minister in charge of East African Community said that there are more than 40 Rwandan citizens languishing in cells controlled by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Similarly, Richard Sezibera, the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation also said that Rwandans are strongly advised not to travel to Uganda due to ongoing arrests, harassment and torture and incarceration without consular access.

Uganda has however refuted the allegations saying the Rwandans under arrest are criminal just like others, saying no Rwanda has been targeted. Today, buses travelling from Kigali reported that they had been stopped from carrying Rwandan nationals from Kigali to Uganda.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Rwanda has told its citizens not to go to Uganda over the allegations of deportation and arrest of Rwandans, Rwandan delegates are among those attending the Commonwealth Youth Conference on Inclusion at the Parliament of Uganda. The three delegates are part of the youth from 15 African countries.

Ofwono Opondo, the Government spokesperson says Uganda welcomes and is conducive and secure to every Rwandan who is in Uganda and intends to come.

URN