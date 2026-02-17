UHRC to Byanyima: Besigye’s victims also need justice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya, has said that although Dr. Kizza Besigye, as an accused person, is entitled to justice, his alleged victims are equally entitled to the same. In a February 10, 2026, letter, written to Edith Byanyima on behalf of the Byanyima family regarding the deteriorating health of Dr. Besigye—who has been detained at Luzira Prison since November 2024—Wangadya stated that the Commission cannot join any campaign aimed at defeating his trial.

“We believe that Dr. Besigye should allow the trial to commence and also exercise his right to apply for bail. We therefore join you in calling for a speedy trial to address the accusations levelled against him. What we firmly reject, though, is joining a campaign to defeat the trial. Victims of crime, just like accused persons, are entitled to justice,” Wangadya’s letter reads in part.

The Byanyima siblings—Edith, Martha, Anthony, Abraham, and Olivia—had written to the Commission requesting that it conducts an immediate visit to Luzira Prison to assess Dr. Besigye’s health and living conditions, recommend his immediate transfer to a specialised medical facility where he can be attended to by his personal doctors, and issue a public statement regarding the status of his medical dignity.

Dr. Besigye was abducted from Nairobi in November 2024, where he had travelled to attend the book launch of Martha Karua. He was secretly returned to Uganda and initially held at Makindye Military Barracks. Following reports of his detention, first published by Uganda Radio Network, he was later presented before the Makindye-based General Court Martial and charged with illegal possession of firearms and treason.

A subsequent ruling by the Supreme Court of Uganda dissolving military courts led to the transfer of his case to the High Court of Uganda after amendments to the UPDF Act. Since January 2025, his bail applications have been denied. He remains detained at Luzira Prison together with Hajj Obed Lutale, who was arrested alongside him. In recent weeks, his wife, Winnie Byanyima, said his health continues to deteriorate and requires specialised treatment outside prison. It is within this context that her siblings wrote first to Yoweri Museveni and later to the Uganda Human Rights Commission seeking intervention.

“Despite credible reports of severe illness, including high fever, dehydration, and a physical inability to walk, Dr. Besigye continues to be held in conditions that are worsening his state. On January 21, 2026, the High Court declined an immediate transfer to a hospital and delayed his next appearance until February 24, 2026. We fear that he may not survive this delay without intervention. Time is of the essence. We look to the Commission to uphold the fundamental rights of all Ugandans regardless of their political standing,” the Byanyimas wrote.

In her response, Wangadya said the delay in the commencement of the trial was largely due to applications filed by Besigye’s lawyers. “The trial has taken over a year to commence, largely due to numerous applications filed by Dr. Besigye’s lawyers challenging his trial. We note that following the Supreme Court decision in Kabaziguruka v AG in January 2025, the case was transferred to a civilian court, where we had hoped it would commence to ensure the protection of Dr. Besigye’s right to a fair and speedy trial.

Unfortunately, Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have continued to delay commencement of the trial by filing various applications challenging the jurisdiction and impartiality of the court,” the letter reads in part. She added that the Commission has visited Besigye at Luzira four times, although on some occasions he declined to speak with its officers. “We have satisfied ourselves that although he looks frail, he is stable and has recovered. We have also satisfied ourselves that he has access to his personal doctor whenever the need arises. Regarding his living conditions, we have observed that Dr. Besigye is in a clean, self-contained cell with a bed and sufficient ventilation… We are satisfied that he is getting the necessary care he requires within the prison medical facilities.”

In her response, Edith Byanyima expressed disappointment, noting that their request fell squarely within the Commission’s constitutional mandate. “My request was not, and is not, a campaign to defeat or interfere with Dr. Besigye’s trial. It concerns the State’s obligation to ensure humane treatment, dignity, and adequate medical care for a person in detention—particularly one whom the Commission itself acknowledges to be frail. I note that the Commission’s most recent visit to Dr. Besigye took place over six months ago…”

She emphasized that safeguarding a detainee’s health does not undermine justice. “It is important to underscore that safeguarding a detainee’s health does not undermine the administration of justice. On the contrary, a fair trial presupposes that the accused is physically and mentally capable of participating meaningfully in his defence.” Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Wangadya confirmed authoring the letter, stressing that while Besigye has rights as an accused person, complainants must also be heard.

“We have visited Besigye five times. We have done for him what we have not done for any other person. What they intimated in their letter was for us to join a sort of public campaign to stop his trial. That is something we cannot do.” She added that if Besigye seeks a speedy and fair trial, he should avoid actions that delay proceedings.“When I said victims are entitled to justice, was I lying? In every criminal case there is a complainant who is a victim of a crime. They expect justice, but these applications are making that impossible. I want to join a campaign calling for a speedy trial; as for defeating trials, it is a no.” Wangadya also questioned the singular focus on Besigye’s case.“There are accused persons who have not yet gone on trial who don’t have 20 lawyers, including politicians from outside. Why do you ask me only about Besigye? To us, human rights are for all people and not only opposition politicians.”

URN