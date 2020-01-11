UGX 20 billion road project kicks-off in Arua

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua municipality has embarked on the Shillings 20 billion World Bank funded road project under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID.

The 2.8 kilometers road stretches from Arua prisons to Arua primary school via River Oli division headquarters.

The project was handed to China Railway Seventh group on Thursday this week.

The Arua Municipal engineer, Anthony Dradria, says the dual carriage road will take 18 months to be completed, saying work started immediately after the site handover.

He says the contractor will receive Shillings 18.6 billion while the consulting engineer Joadah Consult will bag Shillings 930 million.

The Arua Mayor, Isa Kato says upgrading of the two roads is a welcome gesture from government, which will change the face of Arua town.

The Consulting Engineer, Joel Aita from Joadah Consultant, says once completed, the four lanes roads will give Arua a beautiful scenery and increase the value of the plots along it,

This project was delayed for two years due to inadequate funds since Arua was put in a cluster with Gulu and Lira municipalities.

This is the fourth road project undertaken in Arua under USMID. Enyau road, Idi Amin road, Lemerijoa road were upgraded three years ago with funding from USMID.

*****

URN