Uganda’s top 50 teachers get land, laptop and sh1m each

President Museveni calls on teachers to work devotedly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has urged teachers in the country to work devotedly adding that God would reward the teachers who do their work devotedly.

He revealed that he and his counterparts benefitted from teachers in the country who were devoted in their services. He strongly cautioned teachers against the practice of pretending to teach when they are not committed to teaching and warned that God sees those who do not deliver as expected.

The President made the remarks at St. Lawrence College, London Campus in Maya, Wakiso District immediately he returned from Tanzania on Saturday. The teachers have been on a 3-day conference, the second of its kind, that ran under the theme ‘Quality Teachers Matter.’

He congratulated the teachers who are teaching very well in spite of the challenges they face and urged them to continue in their service of working well adding that things will be better. He described teaching as a passion and blessing from God.

Museveni presented awards to the 50 best performing teachers and also gave them a Shs.50 million cheque. The top 3 teachers in the group were each given a plot of land, a laptop and Shs.1,000,000/=.

The President told the teachers’ conference that following a court ruling that nullified the previous arrangement that enabled legislators to access benefits in their favour, they no longer have the power.

“Members of Parliament no longer have the power to determine and set their salaries. This follows a court ruling which nullified the previous arrangement that enabled the legislators to access benefits in their favour. The public service in Uganda will, in the end, get good salaries and this includes teachers,” he said.

The First Lady, Hon. Janet Museveni, who is Minister of Education and Sports, thanked the teachers for organizing the conference and announced a prize of a study trip for the top 3 teachers to Israel later this month.

Being asked to raise children you did not produce is a divine assignment. It is an incredible responsibility but also a trap for those who do not appreciate it. Beyond government enforcement, there is accountability to God. This is the most important aspect in teaching. pic.twitter.com/hO6avVoIUs — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) September 7, 2019

Later in the day, Museveni travelled to Omoro District, where he joined mourners at the burial of Rwot Ananiya Kerwegi Akera.

Mzee Ananiya was among the pioneer educationists in Uganda, having attended Busoga College, Mwiri and later Makerere University, where he shared rooms with Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

A pioneer teacher in this region, his students included President Milton Obote, Archbishop Janani Luwum, Wilson Rutara and others.

“When there was insurgency in the North, I spoke to him severally on how we could restore peace and he was pivotal in our pacification efforts.” Museveni said. ” He also joined politics but what endeared him to me was his humility. I still celebrate his role in helping stabilise this region and the young people have a perfect role model in him.”

SOURCE: PPU