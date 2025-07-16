Uganda’s Ssemakula joins Kuwait Premier League side Al Arabi SC

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandan international Kenneth Ssemakula has joined Kuwait Premier League outfit Al Arabi SC.

“I am happy that I have made another switch in professional football to join Al Arabi SC. I will work hard to make sure I help the team achieve its set targets,” Ssemakula told Xinhua online.

The defender joins Al Arabi SC on a two-year contract from Tunisian Premier League side Club Africain.

Ssemakula, who has made a few appearances for the Uganda Cranes, also captained SC Villa to winning the 2023/2024 Uganda Premier League title.

He also featured for the Uganda Junior team at the CECAFA 2019 and 2020 tournaments and at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.

Ssemakula becomes the third Ugandan footballer to join a team in Kuwait after Tony Mawejje and Geoffrey Baba Kizito.

Al Arabi SC, who finished second behind Kuwait SC in the 2024/2025 Kuwait Premier League, have lifted the title a record 17 times, the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup 9 times and the Kuwait Cup three times. ■