Uganda’s milk production has increased by 8% – Ssempija

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s milk production has increased by 8% for the financial years between 2018/19 and 2019/20.

According to Vincent Bamulanzeeki Ssempija, the Minister for Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Uganda produced 2.5 billion litres of milk in 2018/19, compared to 2.7 billion litres in 2019/20.

Uganda’s dairy processing companies also increased in number from 120 in 2018 with a milk processing capacity of 2.72 million litres a day, to 135 in 2019 with a processing capacity of 2.8 million litres a day.

Ssempija says the increase in milk production has earned Uganda $131.5 million in 2018 and $135.9 million in 2019. This is an increase of 6% when the two years’ production revenue earnings are calculated.

The increase in milk production is attributed to the high processing capacity and number of milk plants in Uganda. The 135 milk plants can process at least 21,000 litres of milk a day. But the increase comes at a time when milk consumption in Uganda is low according to the Dairy Development Authority.

According to data from the Dairy Development Authority (DDA), the per capita consumption of milk in Uganda stands just above 60 litres which falls below the 200 litres recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

John Bamuturaki, a dairy farmer in Luweero says since people are demanding for milk more than before, it gives farmers the urge to produce more milk by feeding the cows better. He says it’s also important to pay attention to the processing value chain, provide quality milk quality for better income and dairy products.

URN