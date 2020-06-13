Uganda’s COVID-19 infections enter stage three

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has entered the third stage of infection of COVID-19. This was revealed by the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Saturday following an increase in the number of community cases.

She said so far, 33 districts have had a positive case and such cases make a total of 243.

According to the World Health Organization, there are four stages of the disease. Stage one is getting imported cases, stage two local transmission when a person who’s been to a global hotspot infects a resident.

The third stage is community transmission and stage 4 is an epidemic.

However, stage three is deemed the most deadly stage by experts with cases reported everywhere with no trace of how exactly they could have gotten infected with.

In this phase, experts say undiagnosed cases infect others making it difficult for doctors to trace, isolate and treat patients. As a result, infection clusters spiral out of control and turn into epidemics.

In the last three days, positive cases have been picked from several districts for instance on Friday, one community case tested positive in Arua and two others in Kyotera.

On Thursday, some positives were picked from Tororo and Gulu whereas on Wednesday community cases were reported in Kampala, Amuru, Dokolo and Moyo.

So far, China has been the only country to experience Stage 4, where the spread is practically uncontrollable and there are many major clusters of infection all over the country.s

