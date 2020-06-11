Uganda’s ambassador to UN Onyanga Aparr dead

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Ambassador Christopher Onyanga Aparr, Uganda’s Head of Mission and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations, has died.

According to Adonia Ayebare, the Permanent Representative to the UN, Aparr passed on today in Geneva. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

His profile on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) website indicates that Aparr was also a representative at the World Trade Organisation, and Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation Council in Bern.

Ambassador Aparr was coordinator of Least Developed Countries from January 2014 to March 2015. MoFA says in this time, he championed the cause of the LDC Group in trade negotiations on trade facilitation, agriculture, trade in services, and issues of national Development in general in preparation for Bali Ministerial Conference (MC9) in Indonesia.

At the UN, the ministry says, he was involved in discussions and formulations of binding Principles and Regulations as applied by affiliated organisations like Human Rights Council, International Telecommunications Union, World Health Organisation, International Labour Organisation, and UNCTAD.

Aparr previously, from 1996 – 2001, served as Ambassador to the Russian Federation and the fifteen (15) Commonwealth of Independent States of the former Soviet Union. In 2003, he was appointed Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Austria and the Vatican concurrently, but resident in Berlin.

From 2010, Aparr was High Commissioner to Nigeria and other West African States of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Ghana, and Cameroon.

Before being Ambassador, he was a senior government valuer in charge of land and real estate appraisal in the Ministry of Lands.

