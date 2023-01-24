Ugandans warned of abrupt rains in January 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s weather body warned Ugandans to continue to expect abrupt rain in the traditionally dry January-February period because of climate shifts.

Motorists have particularly been urged to exercise caution while on the road because the weather changes come with fog and hazy conditions that affect visibility in the morning.

However, sunny and dry weather conditions are expected to prevail over most parts of the country during the forecast period that includes the northern, eastern and Karamoja sub-region.

The forecast was made by the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA).

UNMA ascribed the weather change to the influence of the northern hemisphere semi-permanent high-pressure systems that shifted from the northern belt to the southern hemisphere.

Kalema Abubakar, a senior meteorologist at UNMA, warned that the expected dry conditions may impact negatively the water resources and he encouraged the general public to manage water resources to minimize water shortages.

