Ugandans mourn Ntoroko LC V chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National and regional politicians have mourned the passing away of Ntoroko District LC V Chairperson, Timothy Kyamanywa who diedat Nsambya Hospital on Saturday.

“Saddened by the news of the passing of my friend Kyamanyw,a LC5 Ntoroko district. Very painful to lose such a young vibrant leader and supporter of our party NRM. May the almighty God strengthen his family in this time of grief. May he RIP,” said Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

Kyamanya was rushed to Nsambya Hospital on December 24th in critical condition with complications in the lungs.

The Mitooma Deputy Resident District Commissioner, George William Kasoro and brother to Kyamanywa, explains that mid this month, the deceased started complaining of pain in the stomach, back and throat.

He consulted his personal doctor, who told him that he had wounds in the stomach.

He referred him to Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was enrolled on treatment but didn’t respond until Dec 24th when his condition worsened.