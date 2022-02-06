Ugandans mourn Iteso cultural leader

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Iteso from all walks of life have expressed sadness over the demise of their cultural leader, Augustine Osuban Lemukol Adugala Emorimor.

President Yoweri Museveni has also sent out a condolence message.

“I join the people of Teso, and the entire country to mourn the death of the Teso cultural leader, His Highness Emorimor Papa Osuban Augustine Lemukol. The Emorimor was a great advocate of peace and unity, his devotion to preaching about moral and cultural values was paramount,” Museveni said, adding that “I, therefore, in the great memory of Emorimor Papa Augustine Lemukol, declare an Official Burial. My condolences to the Teso Kingdom, relatives, and well-wishers. May God grant his soul eternal repose.”

Emorimor, 88, died at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday evening where he was hospitalized since January 27.

He was first admitted to the COVID-19 Unit in Soroti on January 18th, but his condition deteriorated and was transferred to Mulago.

Since the announcement of his death was made by Mike Mukula, the NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda on his twitter account, social media platforms and radios in Teso have dedicated time to mourn Emorimor.

“It’s with deep sorrow that we communicate the demise of our cultural leaders, Papa Emorimor lo Iteso who has just passed on in Mulago National Referral Hospital. Further communication will be made later, ” Mukula posted on his twitter account.

In his radio message this morning, Mukula said that Emorimor was a uniting factor for the Iteso across the globe.

Dr. Kenneth Ongalo Obote, the Minister of State for Teso Affairs says they are mobilizing to see how to give the cultural leader a befitting burial.

Hellen Adoa, the Minister of State for Fisheries who doubles as the Woman MP for Serere district says Emorimor was a very humble leader something she notes depicts the humility of Iteso.

Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament said on her twitter account that Teso had lost a great pillar. “It is with deep sadness that I got the news of the passing on of our father, the Emorimor Papa Osuban Augustine Lemukol from Mulago National Referral Hospital. My deep sympathies to his family, the Iteso people and the Country at Large. May the Lord see us through this tough time,” her post read.

Paphrus Imodot Edimu, one of the founders of Iteso Cultural Union says the demise of Emorimor is a big loss to the Iteso and called for unity to enable the befitting sendoff of the first Teso Paramount Chief.

“Let us be united and give Papa a befitting burial. Personally, I forgive him for whatever wrong he could have committed while serving Ateker, ” he said.

Stephen Engole, the Head Teacher of St. Stephen Secondary School in Katakwi says Emorimor has been one of the highly educated cultural leaders in Uganda. “He was a British trained agriculturalist who rose in his career to the level of a commissioner at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries- MAAIF. He was very calm, knowledgeable and always calculative in his speeches.. We shall forever miss him,” says Engole.

At the national level, Thomas Tayebwa, the Government Chief Whip also joined the Teso leaders to mourn Emorimor. In his twit, Tayebwa said that Emorimor has been the embodiment of unity and development in Teso and the country at large.

Similarly, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Matthias Mpuuga says the demise of Emorimor is a big blow to the people of Teso and Uganda.

Emorimor was installed as the Cultural Head in April, 2000. He made his last public appearance on January 3, 2022 during prayers organized by the Soroti Catholic Bishop, Joseph Echiru Oliach.

