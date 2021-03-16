Ugandan students in Algeria demand unpaid stipend

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 74 Ugandan students in Algeria are stuck with no money to meet their basic needs after the government failed to pay their stipend for the last seven months.

The Algerian government offers at least 100 scholarships to Ugandan nationals, through an annual scholarship programme administered by the Ministry of Education and sports. However, the Ugandan government is expected to support them with at least USD 100 (367,000 Shillings) per month to sustain their stay in Algeria, a sum which us also counter-funded by their parents.

The funding by the government is released after every three months. However, the government last paid them in May 2020 forcing them to live in debt to make ends meet. From that time, the next payment they received was for the period between January and March 2021.

Although the students expected that the government would pay each of them a sum of USD 700 for the period between June and December 2020, they were surprised to find out that the government had ignored the unpaid arrears of 2020. One of them told Uganda Radio Network anonymously that they have told that the government was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and does not have money at the moment.

She says that the students in Algeria never returned home during the lockdown of last year, and they met expenses that should be paid by this money. She adds that many of them need money to buy scholastic materials and to pay for essential services around their Universities.

The students now say they have resorted to well-wishers to survive. On social media, the students are also making an appeal to whoever can come to their aid.

The Minister of State for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo confirms that the government has not paid the stipend but there are plans to clear the arrears. Muyingo adds that he has asked the commissioners in charge to consider payment of these students abroad as a priority.

Muyingo says that there are also plans to increase the stipend since some students have complained of the high standards of living.

********

URN