Ugandan student wins Homer Higbee Award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Raymond Musiima, a Ugandan student who founded an agribusiness initiative to support youth, has been awarded the Homer Higbee International Education Award.

The Homer Higbee International Education Award recognizes Michigan State University (MSU) students and other individuals who have made significant contributions to support of international awareness at Michigan State University through involvement in programs that promote cross-cultural understanding on campus and in the community.

Musiima is the founder of the Michigan Fellows Agribusiness Initiative (MFAI) in Uganda, Kenya, and Zimbabwe and serves as a board member at several nonprofits, civil society organizations (CSOs), and universities in Africa and the United States.

During an interview with The New Vision on 20 May, he said in 2018, a group of 11 young Ugandan students who had attended Michigan State University in the US, of which he was among, had one big dream: to empower fellow youth and women, particularly those engaged in agriculture, to get handsome returns from their enterprises.

Musiima says they formed the Michigan Fellows Agribusiness Initiative (MFAI). MFAI was registered as a non-profit organisation. Each of the initial members contributed whatever they could afford, which totaled sh1.8m.

“With this, the members made a call on their social media platforms. They contacted the youth, women, and fresh graduates countrywide to apply for the skilling in agribusiness. All the applicants were interviewed, and the successful candidates, 10 youth, were taken to the American Centre in Kampala for a one-week training in agribusiness skills to enable them to start their businesses. The participants were awarded certificates of completion,” Musiima says.

He says, to date, the youth who have benefited from this program are over 1000 and aim to reach a total of 3000 from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan by the end of this year.

Musiima said that MFAI has also implemented other youth-focused initiatives, such as the Agribusiness Apprenticeship Program (AgAP), which trains and mentors young entrepreneurs in agribusiness, entrepreneurship, and networking.

This program, along with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Leadership and Training project and the Ecourse4 project, collectively reaches a total of 265 people annually, mainly women, in Uganda.

While receiving the international award on April 17, 2025, at the Kellogg centre, Michigan State University (MSU) in the United States of America,he said there could never have been a better time for an international student from Africa at an American university to receive the Homer Higbee International Education award.

‘Thank you, Michigan State University, for continuing to tell a good story about America to the world, even as the idea of America is changing every day. With this award, you invite the memory that people like me matter—that we are people, and that our work is worthy of recognition, too. This means more to me than an award; it’s the greatest honor of my life,” Musiime concluded.