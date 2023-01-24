Ugandan Arsenal fan held over theft of sh180million

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have detained one of the eight Arsenal FC fans who were arrested for staging an illegal assembly in Jinja city on Sunday evening for the alleged theft of UGX 180 million.

The eight took to different streets in Jinja city to celebrate Arsenal FC’s 3-2 victory against Manchester United FC in the English premier league on Sunday. The procession disrupted traffic flow for close to two hours forcing police to arrest the arsenal fans.

The Kiira Region Police Commander, Richard Okullu, says that they resolved to release seven of the suspects with caution. Patrick Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, says that police decided to retain Dennis Waahe because he was on the police wanted list for the theft of Shillings 180 million.

“Dennis has been on the police’s wanted list for the past six months over the theft of 180 Million Shillings from Iganga district mid-last year,” he said. He dismissed claims that they had detained Waahe for being an Arsenal fan.

Following the arrest, Felix Bagiire, the leader of the arsenal fan, says that once their team wins this English premier league title their committee will liaise with the police to organize befitting celebrations in Bugembe stadium.

*****

URN