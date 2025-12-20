UgandaDecides2026: Issuance of Voter Location Slips for 2026 General Elections starts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has commenced the exercise of issuing Voter Location Slips (VLS) to voters across the country to enable them to conveniently locate their respective polling stations on polling day. The issuance exercise commenced on 15th December 2025, and will be concluded on 13th January 2026.

According to Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, the VLS will be issued at each parish or ward across the country, as per the schedule issued by the respective area supervisor. Voters are urged to collect it in person.

The VLS is a response by the Electoral Commission to complaints raised in the past elections, where some voters reported difficulty in locating their polling stations. It bears the particulars of a voter, namely: photograph, names, date of birth, and location (district/city, constituency, sub county, parish, and polling station).

The VLS also bears a unique barcode which will be read by the Biometric Voter Verification machines which will be deployed at all polling stations across the country.

“I wish to emphasise that this Voter location slip (VLS) is free of charge and should only be picked up by the voter in person from the Parish/Ward Supervisor who is an employee of the Commission. Voters are further advised to carefully secure their Voter Location Slips so that the barcode is not tampered with and please note that only a person whose particulars appear on the Polling Day Register will be issued a VLS during this issuance exercise,” the EC boss said.

Meanwhile, voters can check their polling station by using their NIN to quickly confirm where they will vote in the upcoming elections.

Knowing one’s polling station early helps one plan and avoid last-minute delays.

Visit: http://ec.or.ug/register #UgandaDecides2026 | #MyVoteMyVoice