Uganda Waragi Turns 60: A celebration of Uganda, its people, and its spirit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The day begins unlike any other, filled with color and vibrance that replace the ordinary. A spirited procession of boda bodas winds through Kampala’s streets, stirring curiosity, warmth, and joy—the very essence of the Ugandan spirit. It is November 4, smiles beam, flags wave, and the city pulses with excitement. The reason for the celebration? Sixty years of shared memories, national pride, and connection—sixty years of Uganda Waragi, the spirit that unites us.

This celebration goes beyond a brand. It is a toast to Uganda itself, to its people and the stories that keep our nation alive and vibrant. It is a tribute from The Spirit of Uganda to those who embody creativity, warmth, and unyielding optimism.

If Kampala has a heartbeat, it beats on two wheels. Stop at any traffic light and you’ll see them—boda bodas swarming like bees, countless and unstoppable. Fearless and ever-moving, they are Uganda in motion. By day, they ferry children to school; by evening, they carry animals to the butcher. They help families move, deliver meals, and tackle any task imaginable. There are no limits, no roles too small or too great.

To mark six decades of Uganda Waragi, the brand partnered with the boda boda community through SafeBoda, a collaboration rich with meaning. Few symbols are as deeply Ugandan as the boda boda. They connect people, livelihoods, and stories, embodying the same ingenuity and drive that Uganda Waragi has championed for sixty years.

“We chose to celebrate with the boda boda community because they are integral to our way of life, a true reflection of Uganda’s spirit of creativity and hustle. Just like Uganda Waragi, they connect us; they move us; they are part of what binds us together as Ugandans. Our 60th anniversary is a milestone and a reaffirmation that we will always be The Spirit of Uganda,” said Hilda Aguti, Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirits, Uganda Breweries Limited.

In Wandegeya, salon women chatted between braids and blow-dries, receiving surprise packages wrapped in joy—masters of beauty who make Ugandans look and feel their best, often without recognition. Nearby, Sula Birungo, master of Kikalaayi Chicken, filled the air with the unmistakable aroma of roasted delight, while Jib the rolex maker rolled Uganda’s favorite street meal on a sizzling pan—a dish for every craving, any time of day.

At Nakawa Market, food vendors paused to serve their famous meere yoona dishes, flavors that capture the heart of home. Among them, Nalongo Kinene stood proudly, an icon of Uganda’s daily hustle that keeps the nation fed. On the streets, boda boda riders and taxi drivers received their gifts with laughter, the living rhythm of Kampala’s everyday life.

Across the city, icons like VJ Jingo—who brought global cinema to local audiences and redefined entertainment—joined the festivities.

By afternoon, the celebration came to a close as all great Ugandan gatherings do—with a shared meal. Tables overflowed with matooke, kinyebwa, yams, and beef in groundnut paste. The air was thick with rich aromas, laughter, and music. Strangers became companions, stories intertwined, and the space filled with the warmth and hospitality that define us as Ugandans.

“For 60 years, Uganda Waragi has shared in our laughter and memories. This anniversary is our thank-you to every Ugandan who has made our spirit their own—and that’s SO UG SO 60,” said Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager, Uganda Waragi.

Uganda Waragi’s story is rooted in heritage and heart. Born from generations of local gin- making and perfected in 1965 by 26 master blenders, it became a spirit recognized around the world for its distinctive taste. Crafted with pure water from Lake Victoria and a unique blend of botanicals, it remains unlike any other gin.

“For Uganda Waragi, this milestone is a celebration of resilience, reinvention, and innovation. For Uganda, it’s a tribute to our shared heritage, creativity, and craftsmanship—a testament to what it means to be proudly Ugandan,” said Edgar Kihumuro, Shopper Manager.

Today, Uganda Waragi stands as a symbol of national pride and world-class quality, boasting more than 28 international gold awards, including the Grand Gold from Monde Selection 2023.

From the classic Original to bold flavors like Coconut, Pineapple, and Lemon & Ginger, it continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

The SO UG SO 60 anniversary marks the beginning of a year-long celebration filled with vibrant and exciting experiences.

Uganda Waragi at 60 is both a reflection and a celebration of who we are—bold yet humble, creative yet grounded, proud yet warm. From local bars to global stages, from family gatherings to flights aboard Uganda Airlines, it carries the unmistakable taste of home. It reminds us that the true Spirit of Uganda lives in our hustle, our laughter, and our optimism.

So when we raise a glass to sixty years of Uganda Waragi, we toast to ourselves, to Uganda—forever bold, forever warm, forever spirited.