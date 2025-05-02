Uganda Waragi does it again at 2025 Monde Selection Awards

Uganda Waragi premium brings home 26th gold quality award at the 2025 Monde Selection Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Waragi, a product of Uganda Breweries has been awarded a gold quality award at this year’s Monde Selection Quality Awards.

The Monde selection Awards are annual non-competitive awards for food, drinks and cosmetics orchestrated by the International Quality Institute for quality selections.

These awards have championed a holistic approach to quality recognition and performance of different products through in-depth evaluation by industry experts over the years.

This global acknowledgement further confirms Uganda Waragi’s legacy of producing superior quality gin and commitment to adhering to international standards, bringing the overall number of quality awards won by the brand to twenty 26.

“As a locally manufactured product, this quality award validates local manufacturing excellence which directly ties into Uganda’s 2040 vision; to produce goods and services that can be favourably traded on a global market,” noted Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director, Uganda Breweries.

Ensuring that our brands align with global standards is our mandate as a consumer goods player and this win is a testament to this commitment. This equally alludes to the top-notch craftmanship and production processes undertaken in production of our heritage gin, highlighted Jocelline Kanayuwa Quality assurance manager at Uganda Breweries.

“Uganda Breweries has also been recognised for 25 years of consistent production of high-quality beer, further giving consumers renewed assurance of quality products, concluded the Managing Director.

Beyond recognition, this achievement aligns with efforts to curb counterfeit alcohol on the Ugandan market. As a business committed to doing business the right way, UBL has employed preventative measures to ensure safety of its consumers like tamper-proof packaging used for Uganda Waragi and other locally manufactured products.

This has also been evidenced through brand innovation by introducing new variants like Lemon and Ginger to appeal to a wider consumer base.