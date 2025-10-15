Uganda Waragi celebrates Vumbula Festival as Uganda marks Independence Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the nation paused to commemorate Uganda’s independence, the celebrations found a powerful three-day home at the Ndere Cultural Centre. From October 9th to 11th, 2025, Uganda Waragi toasted to 5 years of the Vumbula Uganda Festival uniting locals and international guests alike in the spirit of Uganda.

The festival was an outpouring of national spirit. Days were packed with performances, from the deep roots of cultural dances to the sharp moves of urban crews. Models walked the runway as designers unveiled bold, contemporary looks. But the festival’s true heart beat was at the Uganda Waragi “SoUG” Wall of Affirmation. Against the backdrop of Independence, guests were invited to write what made them So Ugandan, creating a powerful, collective feeling of identity and shared joy.

Speaking at the festival, Uganda Waragi’s brand manager, Hillary Baguma, said, “For five years, the Vumbula Uganda Festival has showcased the unapologetic spirit of the Pearl. We are proud to have all these Ugandans and friends from afar raise a glass of Uganda Waragi as we celebrate our roots, our culture, and each other for all these three days. Uganda Waragi raises a glass to five years of unity and heritage and to many more.”

With every bottle of Uganda Waragi, guests were handed a simple signature serve cocktail to toast to the moment.

Organisers said the three-day immersion proved that the spirit of the Pearl is authentic, entertaining, and best of all, celebrated together.