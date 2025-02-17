Uganda Veterinary Association unveils legal advisor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) has unveiled a legal advisor as the new leadership under Dr Andrew Akashaba takes steps to raise the profile of the national body, and offer protection to its members.

City lawyer Ambrose Kibuuka, introduced recently at the UVA offices in Wandegeya, was tasked by UVA President Dr Akashaba to help re-invent the image and role of UVA, and guarantee legal support for fully paid up members.

Akashaba outlined the importance of a legal mind to guide the executive comply with the relevant laws, regulations and policies plus ensure the association adheres to corporate governance standards while keeping a tab on ever changing laws in the animal health sector. He cited bills in parliament where it is important UVA lead the discussions.

He added that lawyer Kibuuka will also be key in protecting veterinary doctors, who face many risks in their field of duty.

Kibuuka, who is a partner at of Uhuru Associated Advocates (UAA), said he would focus a lot on eradication of risks by providing legal education at various levels to the veterinary family regularly. He said eradication of “ignorance” will help the UVA avoid dealing with postmortems.

Kibuuka promised to conduct legal awareness sessions for members on industry regulations and compliance, and will also organize workshops on topics like intellectual property, data protection and employment law.

He said his role will include specifically identifying legal landmines and advising on risk mitigation strategies; assisting in resolving disputes through mediation and negotiation; providing guidance on handling member disputes or disciplinary matters.

UVA president Akashaba also stressed that an arrangement will be made for Kibuuka to be available to assist veterinary doctors involved in private practice, at subsidized rates.

SOURCE: UVA WEBSITE (click)

