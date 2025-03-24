Uganda unveils U-19 cricket squad ahead of ICC World Cup qualifier

KAMPALA | Xinhua | Uganda’s U-19 national cricket team coach Emmanuel Isaneez has unveiled the final squad that will tussle it out in the International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 Men’s World Cup qualifier.

The World Cup qualifier for Africa will take place March 28-April 6 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Uganda Baby Cricket Cranes, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and hosts Nigeria will jostle for the continent’s sole ticket to the 2026 ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup.

“We have been preparing well and our recent friendly matches against Tanzania gave us a good feel ahead of the World Cup qualifier,” Isaneez told Xinhua on Monday.

He explained that the qualifier in Nigeria will not be an easy task because only one team will qualify after the round-robin matches.

“We shall treat every match like a final because every match is very crucial in the qualifier. The players know what to expect, and they must bring out their best,” added the coach.

Gerald Olipa, the team captain told Xinhua that they are aware of the task during the World Cup qualifier in Nigeria. “As a team we are very determined to carry the national flag high, and we work towards qualification for the U-19 World Cup,” added Olipa.

Following is Uganda’s squad:

Gerald Olipa (Captain), Devanshkumar Ritesh Patel, Christopher Kidega, Conrad Lubwama, Musa Majid Ramathan, Gurjivan Singh, Ali Balidawa, Abdul Aziz Tandia, Peter Onen, Robert Owilli, Richard Sohera, Abraiz Mir Ali, Jordan Oketcho, Jonathan Nyiiro. ■