Uganda U15 girls win gold at 2025 ITTF African Youth Championships

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s U15 girls team has emerged as champions of Africa and secured a spot in the 2025 World Youth Table Tennis Challenge.

The team won the gold after defeating Tunisia in the final of the 2025 ITTF African Youth Championships, which concluded in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday night.

“We are very happy that for the first time in the history of table tennis in Uganda our U15 Girls team has emerged champions in Africa and also qualified for the World Youth Table tennis Challenge 2025,” Cyrus Mark Muwanga, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) told Xinhua on Wednesday.

After defeating Algeria in the semifinals, Uganda rallied to beat Tunisia 3-2 in the final.

“We are glad that the team will now be part of the World Youth Table Tennis Challenge to take place in Romania in November. We know they must prepare well to be able to put up a good show,” added Muwanga. ■