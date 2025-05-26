Uganda to take on France, Canada in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has been drawn against France, Canada and Chile at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar in November.

The draw for the newly expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup that will feature 48 nations for the first time was made last night, and has thrown up a host of fascinating contests.

Uganda Cubs (U-17 team) coach Brian Ssenyondo attended the draw took place in Doha Sunday, 25 May, with the help of assistants Julian Draxler, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, and former Qatar U-17 player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.

The tournament runs from November 3 – 27 2025 and is the first edition of the competition to feature 48 teams.

Germany are the reigning champions, winning their first title in the competition thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over France at Indonesia 2023.

The competition’s most successful nation is Nigeria with five titles, followed by Brazil with four.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 draw

Group A

Qatar

Italy

South Africa

Bolivia

Group B

Japan

Morocco

New Caledonia

Portugal

Group C

Senegal

Croatia

Costa Rica

United Arab Emirates

Group D

Argentina

Belgium

Tunisia

Fiji

Group E

England

Venezuela

Haiti

Egypt

Group F

Mexico

Korea Republic

Côte d’Ivoire

Switzerland

Group G

Germany

Colombia

Korea DPR

El Salvador

Group H

Brazil

Honduras

Indonesia

Zambia

Group I

USA

Burkina Faso

Tajikistan

Czechia

Group J

Paraguay

Uzbekistan

Panama

Republic of Ireland

Group L

Mali

New Zealand

Austria

Saudi Arabia

