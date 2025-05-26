Uganda to take on France, Canada in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Monday , May 26 2025
The Independent May 26, 2025

Group K
France
Chile
Canada
Uganda 🇺🇬

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has been drawn against France, Canada and Chile at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar in November.

The draw for the newly expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup that will feature 48 nations for the first time was made last night, and has thrown up a host of fascinating contests.

Uganda Cubs (U-17 team) coach Brian Ssenyondo attended the draw took place in Doha Sunday, 25 May, with the help of assistants Julian Draxler, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, and former Qatar U-17 player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.

The tournament runs from November 3 – 27 2025 and is the first edition of the competition to feature 48 teams.

Germany are the reigning champions, winning their first title in the competition thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over France at Indonesia 2023.

The competition’s most successful nation is Nigeria with five titles, followed by Brazil with four.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 draw

Group A
Qatar
Italy
South Africa
Bolivia

Group B
Japan
Morocco
New Caledonia
Portugal

Group C
Senegal
Croatia
Costa Rica
United Arab Emirates

Group D
Argentina
Belgium
Tunisia
Fiji

Group E
England
Venezuela
Haiti
Egypt

Group F
Mexico
Korea Republic
Côte d’Ivoire
Switzerland

Group G
Germany
Colombia
Korea DPR
El Salvador

Group H
Brazil
Honduras
Indonesia
Zambia

Group I
USA
Burkina Faso
Tajikistan
Czechia

Group J
Paraguay
Uzbekistan
Panama
Republic of Ireland

Group L

Mali
New Zealand
Austria
Saudi Arabia

 

