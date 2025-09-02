Uganda to host 63rd session of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Government representatives, legal experts, and diplomatic delegations from 47 member countries are set to gather in Uganda for the 63rd session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO), a senior government official said Monday.

Uganda’s Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka told reporters that the five-day meeting, scheduled to begin Sept. 8, will focus on the interests of member states in international law and aim to articulate shared legal perspectives of Asia and Africa on the global stage.

“The AALCO provides a platform for member states to discuss and influence developments in international law, including the law of the sea, climate change, cybersecurity, international trade law, peace and security, and dispute resolution mechanisms,” Kiwanuka said.

He added that Uganda’s hosting of the event, while also serving as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, offers the East African nation an opportunity to advance the interests of the Global South on the international stage.

“Uganda’s selection as host reflects growing international recognition of our commitment to multilateral diplomacy, international law, and South-South cooperation,” Kiwanuka said.

Established in 1956 in accordance with the spirit of the 1955 Bandung Conference in Indonesia, the AALCO is an intergovernmental organization created by Asian and African countries to promote exchanges and consultations on international law issues and reflect their own demands in the development of international law. ■