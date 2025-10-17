Uganda to Host 4th Uganda–UAE Business Forum as Investment Ties Deepen

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is set to host the Fourth Edition of the Uganda–UAE Business Forum in Kampala from October 27 to 29, 2025, a high-level platform aimed at deepening trade, investment and innovation links with one of the country’s fastest-growing economic partners in the Gulf region.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zaake W. Kibedi, made the announcement during a media briefing at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today, describing the upcoming event as “momentous” and strategic for Uganda’s economic diplomacy agenda.

“We are back in Kampala for the momentous Fourth Edition of the UAE–Uganda Business Forum,” Amb. Kibedi said.

He explained that the forum is “an annual event organised by the Uganda Embassy – Abu Dhabi and the Uganda Consulate General – Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Kampala, Abu Dhabi Department for Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Dubai Chambers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.”

Trade Between Uganda and UAE Hits $2.85 Billion

Ambassador Kibedi reported that bilateral trade between the two countries has surged to record levels.

“Foreign Direct Investments from the UAE to Uganda have grown from US $300 million in 2018 to US $3.5 billion in 2024,” he said. “Trade between both countries has significantly increased with the UAE emerging as Uganda’s leading export destination globally. Trade between both countries is valued at US $2.85 billion as of September 2025.”

He added that six daily commercial flights now connect Entebbe to the UAE, a factor that has “enhanced connectivity and accelerated business linkages between the two countries.”

Forum to Focus on Priority Sectors

The three-day event will bring together policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in commercial agriculture, agro-industrialisation, tourism, energy, minerals, real estate, innovation and manufacturing.

“The Forum will be a three days event including field visits, plenary sessions, high-level panel discussions, B2B, B2G and G2G,” he said. “Our aim is to strengthen bilateral partnerships for investment, trade, tourism and innovation.”

Kibedi added that the Forum will “showcase innovative products, services and business models” while influencing “policy dialogue to create an enabling environment for business.”

High-Level Diplomacy Boosts Relations

Ambassador Kibedi pointed to high-level engagements between Kampala and Abu Dhabi as key drivers of the partnership’s growth.

“In January 2025, the President of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, visited the UAE and in May 2025 the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Uganda, leading to the signing of six memoranda of understanding across various sectors, including protection of investment, works and transport, diplomatic training and capacity building, joint development agreement, digital transformation and energy.”

He said the Uganda–UAE relationship has evolved into “a dynamic and multifaceted partnership underpinned by strategic economic, diplomatic and infrastructural collaborations.”

Kibedi also highlighted the social dimension of the partnership, noting the growing Ugandan community in the UAE.

“The great hospitality and kindness of the UAE people have facilitated the increase of Ugandans living and working in the UAE from 40,000 in 2018 to over 160,000 in 2024,” he said.

Ambassador Kibedi reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to building stronger economic bridges with the UAE.

“The Uganda–UAE relationship exemplifies a robust and evolving partnership characterised by mutual respect, strategic investments and collaborative efforts across various sectors,” he said. “In conclusion, I wish to thank you all for honouring our invitation. Thank you for your kind attention! Asante Sana! Mwebale nyo!”