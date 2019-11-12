Uganda to host 4th industrial revolution meet

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Kafeero Foundation, a social enterprise organization will hold the inaugural annual Power the Next event at Kampala Serena Hotel on Nov 16.

The event will showcase Uganda’s progress in implementing Africa’s fourth industrial revolution. The event organized under the theme “Connecting Business to Capital” will bring together personalities that drive Uganda and Africa’s economic growth to discuss best practices and opportunities that African entrepreneurs can tap into to resolve the continent’s most pressing problems like unemployment, which is currently between 29.1% – 30%.

Newton Karero, the executive director of Kafeero Foundation says they providing a platform and inspiration to help Ugandan and African young business minds to nurture their dreams and take their innovations and enterprises to the next level.

He says this is what is needed to be done to cut down on the unemployment margin in Africa. During this event five awards and seed capital will be presented to some of the best innovative start-ups and entrepreneurs.

“While we aim to shape inclusive growth and shared futures in the fourth industrial revolution, our focus now is to bring together about 1,000 top market players and leaders to share ideas, network, learn and invest as a way to make this journey a reality,” he said.