Uganda takes Tourism Bus campaign to Paris

Paris, France | URN | Uganda has launched a two-week tourism promotion campaign in Paris, the French capital, in an intensified effort to attract more European tourists. The launch features three branded buses carrying images of the country’s top attractions moving through some of Paris’ busiest streets.

The campaign, launched by the Embassy of Uganda in Paris under the theme “Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa,” is expected to expose millions of residents, tourists, and tourism industry stakeholders to Uganda’s tourism offerings. One of the buses prominently features the mountain gorilla, a species that has become synonymous with Uganda’s tourism industry and one of the country’s most sought-after attractions.

Speaking at the launch, Uganda’s Ambassador to France Doreen Ruth Amule said the campaign forms part of a broader strategy to increase Uganda’s visibility in Europe and position the country as a leading destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences. The ambassador noted that France remains an important tourism source market and that the embassy is using innovative marketing approaches to reach potential visitors directly in one of Europe’s most influential travel hubs.

The campaign will see the buses travel across major districts of Paris for two weeks, showcasing Uganda’s wildlife, natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and adventure tourism opportunities. “And we have a QR Code behind them that those who are interested and want to go further in knowing more about tourism in Uganda will be able to scan and read more,” says Amule.

Amule explained that Paris was selected because of its status as one of the world’s most visited cities and a major gateway for international travelers. She believes the campaign’s mobility will enable Uganda’s message to reach diverse audiences, including tourists, travel agents, investors, journalists, and business leaders.

The latest initiative builds on a series of tourism promotion activities undertaken by Uganda’s embassy in Paris. In May this year, the embassy partnered with TANKE Creative Influence Agency to host the sixth European Media Influencer Familiarization Trip to Uganda, bringing journalists, influencers, and content creators from several European countries to experience the country’s tourism attractions firsthand.

Participants visited Kampala, Northern Uganda, and Murchison Falls National Park, Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, and several cultural heritage sites, producing content that reached audiences across Europe.

According to figures from the embassy, the campaigns are already yielding results. The number of French visitors traveling to Uganda has increased from about 1,800 tourists annually before the promotional drives to more than 7,400 visitors recorded since 2024.

“This time round, we are setting our target to 10,000 visitors from France, Spain and Portugal and we are very sure that with all these put together, we are going to achieve,” says Amule. Uganda continues to rely on tourism as one of its key economic sectors. Government figures show the industry generated approximately 6.2 billion shillings in earnings in 2025 while supporting more than 876,000 jobs across the country. The sector contributes nearly six percent of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product.

Amb. Charles Ssentongo, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who represented the permanent secretary at the launch, argued that increased visibility in major international markets is critical as countries compete for a share of the global travel industry, which has rebounded strongly following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France, Dr. Sekai Irene Nzenza, who happened to witness the launch, described it as a “remarkable” way to promote tourism.

Dr. Sekai was excited to note that through the campaign, she is able to celebrate the beauty of Uganda.

For Uganda, the Paris campaign represents more than a marketing exercise. It is part of a wider tourism diplomacy strategy aimed at converting international awareness into visitor arrivals, investment opportunities, and economic growth. As the branded buses weave through the streets of Paris over the next two weeks, Ugandan officials hope the campaign will inspire thousands of potential travelers to choose the Pearl of Africa as their next destination.