Uganda starts distribution of 4.5 million mosquito nets to fight malaria

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda on Tuesday began distributing 4.5 million mosquito nets across the eastern part of the country, as part of renewed efforts to combat malaria.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, told Xinhua by telephone that the nets will be distributed in 33 districts in the region under a broader nationwide campaign, which aims to distribute up to 28.5 million mosquito nets nationwide this year.

In a post on the social media platform X, the ministry urged residents in the eastern region to register in order to receive a mosquito net.

Sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets is one of the key measures Uganda is using to prevent the spread of malaria. Other interventions include vaccination, which was introduced in the country last year, and indoor residual spraying.

Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among young children in Uganda, according to the Ministry of Health. In 2024 alone, the country recorded 10.9 million malaria cases and 3,582 deaths. ■