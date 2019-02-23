Uganda, Serbia parliaments sign MoU on cooperation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliament of Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Serbia to establish collaboration between the two parliaments’ in promoting tourism, trade and other key sectors.

The MoU was signed by the Speaker of Uganda Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and the Speaker of the General Assembly of Serbia, Maja Gojkovic, now in Uganda for a courtesy visit. During the event, Kadaga praised Serbia for harnessing its tourism potential despite a history of turmoil and observed a need for the Tourism sector to learn from their experiences.

Kadaga equally welcomed the call from the Serbian Speaker for Uganda to take advantage of the free trade area in Serbia to reach other markets in the European Union.

“It is very exciting to hear from Gojkovic that through Serbia, we can access other markets. It is something we are going to take up very urgently with the Minister of Trade and the Chamber of Commerce,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga also lauded the Serbian government for its support to agricultural research and cooperatives in Uganda and noted that Uganda is already exporting fruits to Serbia but needed to increase on the quantities and frequencies. She invited the Serbian delegation to embrace Uganda’s tourist attractions.

Gojkovic, who was flanked by two MPs, said that the visit to Uganda is aimed at exploring possibilities of improving bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the friendly Parliament of Uganda. Our host has already established a parliamentary group of friendship between Uganda and Serbia,” Gojkovic said, adding that the MoU intends to establish cooperation between the committees of the two Parliaments.

Gojkovic also hinted on a State visit request by the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic to Uganda. Kadaga said the request will be forwarded to President Yoweri Museveni.

******

URN