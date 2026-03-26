Uganda seeks global recognition as coffee powerhouse at Melbourne expo

Melbourne, Australia | AGENCIES | Uganda is moving to shift its role from a silent supplier to a visible brand in the global coffee market, using the Melbourne International Coffee Expo 2026 to showcase its high-quality beans to thousands of international buyers and roasters.

With more than 31,000 visitors attending the Southern Hemisphere’s largest coffee tradeshow, Ugandan officials delivered a clear message: while the country’s coffee already powers many global blends, it is time for the origin to be recognized by the end consumer.

Uganda is Africa’s second-largest exporter of coffee, a crop that supports more than 1.7 million households. Despite its scale and reputation for consistency, much of the value in the supply chain is captured by international roasters and brands, leaving a visibility gap for the producers.

Dorothy Hyuha Samali, Uganda’s high commissioner to Australia, said the country is strategically repositioning itself. She noted that while Uganda has quietly contributed to global consumption for decades, the government now wants consumers to know exactly where that quality originates.

The push for recognition is backed by a coordinated state strategy. Gordon Katwirenabo, assistant commissioner for coffee quality assurance and value addition, said the government is working across the value chain to ensure exports meet global standards while delivering more value back to local farmers.

Improvements in post-harvest handling and quality assurance are designed to help Uganda compete more effectively in premium and specialty markets.

He said the commercial case for Ugandan coffee centers on its diversity. Washed Arabica from the Mount Elgon region is known for its citrus acidity and floral notes, while indigenous Robusta offers the body and chocolate tones essential for espresso blends.

Industry experts note that while countries like Vietnam dominate Robusta volume, Uganda offers a more traceable and increasingly higher-quality product that is gaining traction in sspeciality coffee circles.

For global investors, Uganda presents significant untapped potential. Much of the crop is still exported as green beans, leaving room for investment in roasting, private llabellingand origin-driven branding.