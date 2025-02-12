Uganda repatriates 2 Congolese soldiers arrested on Lake Albert

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan security on February 10, 2025, repatriated two armed Congolese soldiers who were recently arrested for allegedly operating illegally on Lake Albert in Buliisa District. Nebbi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Robert Abak confirmed that the soldiers were handed over to Congolese security after being detained in Uganda for nearly five days.

“In cases where DR Congo soldiers are arrested on Ugandan waters, they are repatriated through their leaders. This time, two armed soldiers were arrested and handed back,” Abak said. He added that the repatriation took place at Goli Customs in Jupangira Sub County, Nebbi District.

Abak urged Congolese forces to respect national boundaries to maintain peace. He noted that the soldiers’ specific motives for crossing into Uganda were unclear, but they were arrested during a joint security operation following a tip-off from local fishermen. The incident comes at a time when Ugandan security forces remain on high alert due to ongoing conflict in DR Congo.

A senior Ugandan officer, speaking anonymously after a closed-door meeting with DR Congo officials at Goli Customs, revealed that the two Congolese soldiers were found on Lake Albert in Buliisa District with two firearms and 180 rounds of ammunition.

Col. Lulua Disonoa, head of Mahagi Territory in DR Congo’s Ituri Province, praised Ugandan forces for their professionalism in handling the situation. He emphasized the importance of cross-border security cooperation and acknowledged concerns over Congolese soldiers fleeing the frontline with their weapons amid escalating conflict.

“We are receiving reports that our soldiers are committing atrocities, including murder, rape, and looting, as the war intensifies. With tensions escalating between M23 rebels and the Congolese government in Goma, thousands of people are fleeing their homes for safety,” Lulua said.

He urged Ugandan authorities to report any misconduct by Congolese soldiers that could threaten security along the border.

****

URN