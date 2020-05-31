UGANDA: Record 84 test positive May 30

🔺 May 30th – new COVID-19 cases 84

🔺 Total confirmed cases 413.

🔺 50 new cases are from South Sudan point of entry

🔺 32 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

🔹51 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin

🔸Total Recoveries: 72

🔹Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,477

🔸Samples from community and contacts: 358

🔹Samples tested today: 1,835

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases shot past 400 Saturday as the Ministry of Health announced the highest number of positives ever got in a single day — 84 .

The previous highest number on a single day since tests began in March was 36 on May 28. Uganda’s revised total confirmed cases now rise to 413.

The single daily previous highest was 43 on May 15th, but only 17 of those were Ugandans.

Uganda last week revised its confirmed cases figures, cutting of hundreds of truck drivers from neigbouring countries.

Today, another 251 positive foreign truck drivers were turned back to their countries of origin .

