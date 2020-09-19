UGANDA: Record 423 COVID-19 cases as Moroto, Kampala hit

UPDATE

🔺 September 19th – new COVID-19 cases 423

🔺 Total confirmed cases 6,017.

🔹 Total Deaths: 63

🔸Total Recoveries: 2,581

🔹Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 306

🔸Samples from community and contacts: 2,014

🔹Samples tested today: 2,320

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today announced 423 new COVID-19 cases in Uganda, making it the highest total recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

This brings the cumulative number of reported cases in the country to 6,017. According to results released by the health ministry, Moroto, Kampala and Butaleja accounted for the highest number of cases with 166, 85 and 59 respectively. Two new deaths were also reported bringing the number of reported deaths to 63.