Uganda Real Estate & Housing Expo set for September 26-28

Over 300 exhibitors, 5,000 attendees expected at the Uganda Real Estate & Housing Expo 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first edition of the Uganda Real Estate & Housing Expo (UREHE) 2025, a new landmark event for the Ugandan real estate and housing sector, has been launched at the Uganda Media Center. The expo will be held September 26-28, 2025, at the Kati Kati Grounds, Lugogo, Kampala.

Dave Khayangayanga the Ag. Director Housing Directorate representing the State Minister for Lands and Housing, Persis Namuganza said the expo aims to bring together government leaders, investors, developers, and innovators to explore investment opportunities, discuss market trends, and showcase sustainable building practices, financial solutions, and new technologies shaping the future of Uganda’s real estate.

‘’There is a housing deficit in Uganda, which stands at approximately 2.4 million units, mostly impacting low-income earners, therefore there is need for inclusive housing solutions’’, he stressed

Organized by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in partnership with Douglas Events Ltd together with other key organizations, the expo’s theme is “Resilient by Design, Affordable by Intent: Shaping the Future of Real Estate”.

Khayangayanga noted that Uganda’s population urbanizes at a rapid rate of 5.2% per year, creating a crucial demand for affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure adding that the Uganda Real Estate & Housing Expo 2025 serves as a critical platform to unlock real estate potential and ensure a sustainable, inclusive future for all citizens, urging everyone not to miss it

Announcing the inaugural Uganda Real Estate & Housing Expo 2025, Douglas Mukwaya, CEO of Douglas Events Ltd said the event is a groundbreaking initiative that will transform how we approach housing and urban development in Uganda.

‘’We are honored to welcome our partners from government agencies, including the Uganda Land Commission and the National Housing and Construction Company; professional bodies such as the Uganda Society of Architects, the Surveyors Registration Board, and UNABSEC and our NGO partners, notably Habitat for Humanity Uganda for your tireless efforts in championing decent and affordable housing for all,” said Mukwaya.

Mukwaya commended the invaluable support of the private sector partners, whose investments and innovation continue to drive growth in Uganda’s real estate sector including; Centum Real Estate, developers of Pearl Marina and Mirembe Villas; Footsteps Furniture; KCB Bank; Housing Finance Bank; Liquid Intelligent Technologies; Universal Multipurpose Enterprises; Fakhruddin Properties; Pool Doctors (U) Ltd; Bulwadda Real Estates; Regal Paints; and MTN Uganda for their collective commitment to shaping Uganda’s housing future.

He also commended the organizing partners, including the Uganda Society of Architects and the Surveyors Registration Board, for working closely with Douglas Events Ltd and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to bring this vision to life.

Mukwaya said the expo will serve as Uganda’s premier real estate platform, bringing together over 300 exhibitors and more than 5,000 attendees from across the East African region. It will also create a space where policy makers, developers, investors, technology innovators, and communities can collaborate on sustainable solutions.

Uganda’s real estate sector contributes approximately 11% to the national GDP, with growth evident across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. In the FY 2022/23, the real estate and construction sector accounted for 20.3% of total approved credit—second only to household loans. This reflects strong investor confidence and a resilient lending environment, even amid a tightening monetary policy, according to data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

Mixed-use developments, affordable housing models, and technology-driven construction are increasingly transforming Uganda’s urban landscape. However, housing affordability remains a persistent challenge. The high cost of construction materials, reliance on imported inputs, and limited access to green and innovative financing instruments continue to constrain inclusive growth—particularly within the lower-income housing segments.

At the press conference, Mr. Isaac Mukiibi, Head of Mortgages, KCB Bank Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to making this possible with flexible mortgage solutions, trusted developer partnerships like Bakaima Real Estates and Reportage, and on the spot financial guidance.

He added that at KCB bank they are not just financing homes, they are building legacies and shaping Uganda’s real estate future.

Sandra Kanyiginya, Marketing Manager at Regal Paints, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the real estate sector urging the public to embrace the event at Katikati Grounds, Lugogo as they inspire new possibilities in housing.