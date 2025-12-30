Uganda pushes tourism diplomacy through culture and sport at Morocco showcase

Rabat, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has intensified its destination marketing drive in North Africa, with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), in partnership with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), hosting a high-profile Uganda Night cultural showcase in Rabat.

Held at Villa Soraya, the event formed part of Uganda’s broader cultural diplomacy and media activation efforts under the Explore Uganda destination brand. It brought together a senior Ugandan delegation led by the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugara, alongside FUFA President Moses Magogo, Members of Parliament, UTB Board members, members of the Ugandan diaspora in Morocco, regional diplomats, media and invited international guests from Morocco, South Sudan, Rwanda, Botswana and the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the event, Mugara described the initiative as a strategic approach to positioning Uganda globally through the integration of culture, sport and tourism.

“Uganda Night in Morocco is a strong demonstration of how culture, sport, and tourism can work together to position our country on the global stage. Through such engagements, we are showcasing the richness and diversity of the Pearl of Africa as we benchmark on the good practices to grow our destination and sports appeal in the coming Africa tournament,” Mugara said.

The showcase featured a destination presentation by UTB Marketing Manager Nyende Francis, highlighting Uganda’s tourism offerings through traditional music, cultural storytelling and visual destination experiences aimed at promoting the country’s natural heritage and hospitality.

FUFA President Moses Magogo underscored football’s growing role as a soft-power tool for destination branding, particularly as Uganda positions itself for future continental tournaments.

“Football speaks a universal language. Our partnership with UTB allows us to use the passion of the game to tell Uganda’s story beyond the pitch. As we look to AFCON and beyond, we are proud to contribute to positioning Uganda as a premier tourism destination in Africa and the world,” Magogo said.

UTB Board Member Operemo Vincent said the engagement of diaspora communities and international partners was critical to tourism growth.

“Events like Uganda Night create meaningful connections between Uganda and global audiences. They enable us to directly engage the diaspora, media, and international partners, while reinforcing confidence in Uganda as a destination rich in culture, opportunity, and authentic experiences,” Operemo said.

His fellow Board Member, Vivian Lyazi, said the initiative was part of a long-term branding strategy aimed at expanding Uganda’s tourism footprint beyond traditional markets.

“This showcase goes beyond celebration; it is strategic destination marketing. By taking ‘The Explore Uganda’ brand to new markets such as North Africa, we are expanding our tourism footprint and opening doors for future partnerships, travel, and investment,” Lyazi said.