Uganda premier league clubs turn to northern Uganda for talent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda premier league clubs are shifting their talent search to northern Uganda because of the emerging talent from region.

Edward Golola, the Vipers FC head coach, says a few players from northern Uganda who have had the opportunity to exhibit their talent at the regional and national platforms have shown great potential of talents in the region.

He was speaking to URN shortly after his team defeated Super Eagles Gulu 3-0 in a pre-session friendly match at Pece stadium in Gulu Municipality.

Golola says players from Northern Uganda like Rashid Toha, Mohamed Shaban Jagason, Francis Tito Okello Onekalit and Hudu Mulikyi among others from the region have shown great talent.

Peter Onen, the head coach BUL FC, says his team is planning to hold a friendly match in Lango sub region so as to boost his squad.

BUL FC has five players from northern Uganda in the team.

According to Onen, many people look at Eastern and Central part of Uganda for talent yet there are good players from Acholi, Lango and West Nile sub region who deserve more attention.

Allan Ocen, the chief executive officer Super Eagles FC, a Gulu based team says the challenges up country teams face are lack of financial and logistical support, which affect football development in the sub region.

URN