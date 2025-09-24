Uganda oil project employs over 10,500 locals

The East African country is developing oilfields around Lake Albert in partnership with TotalEnergies and China’s CNOOC, with commercial output expected next year

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | On Sep 16, TotalEnergies EP Uganda launched its 2025 Social Report, highlighting jobs, community projects and environmental safeguards in its Tilenga oil development project, as scrutiny over the industry’s social and ecological impact continues.

Uganda’s energy minister, Okaasai Sidronius Opolot, who presided over the launch in Kampala, said he would study the report closely and visit project sites with parliamentarians to verify progress.

“I am not interested in nice paper words. I am keenly interested in this report and I am going to read it from page to page,” he said.

The report said the Tilenga project has so far employed 10,570 Ugandans, 35% of them from host districts such as Buliisa, Nwoya and Hoima. Women make up 16% of the workforce. Thirteen Ugandan staff have taken up assignments in TotalEnergies affiliates in Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States.

Local suppliers

Procurement from local suppliers reached $31.3 million, while more than 10,000 farmers have been supported through agricultural programmes, the report showed. The company said land acquisition is 99% complete, with 235 project-affected households resettled and 100 land titles handed over in October 2024.

“Completion of land acquisition, compensation and resettlement was a major milestone,” said Philippe Groueix, TotalEnergies’ general manager in Uganda. He said the company has also distributed toolkits to 835 vocational trainees from affected households.

Community initiatives include more than 50 sensitisation meetings with 1,500 participants, and investments in schools, health centres and water supply systems.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda commended the progress, with senior official Joseph Kobushehe saying it reflected “responsible energy development and meaningful social investment.”

TotalEnergies said it has adopted environmental management plans, reforestation and biodiversity programmes to mitigate the project’s impact and comply with international standards.

Environmental and rights groups have raised concerns over compensation for displaced communities and risks of ecological damage. The company said it adheres to global regulations and has put in place corrective measures and dialogue with affected populations.

TotalEnergies plans to release an updated social and environmental impact assessment later this year. “This report reinforces our dedication to sustainable development,” said Joy Mubajje, director of social performance and biodiversity.

The East African country is developing oilfields around Lake Albert in partnership with TotalEnergies and China’s CNOOC, with commercial output expected next year.