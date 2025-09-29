Uganda makes coffee breakthrough in Japan

Uganda’s Coffee Shines in Tokyo as Exports Hit $2.2 Billion

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has made a powerful statement at Asia’s biggest coffee gathering, the SCAJ World Specialty Coffee Conference & Exhibition in Japan, positioning itself as one of the world’s fastest-rising coffee exporters and a reliable source of both Arabica and Robusta beans.

The appearance comes at a time of historic performance for Uganda’s coffee sector. Latest figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries show that the country exported 7.93 million 60-kg bags in the twelve months to August 2025, valued at US$ 2.24 billion – a 58.7% increase in value compared to the previous year. Coffee is now Uganda’s largest export, a backbone for rural livelihoods, and the country’s most visible global brand.

At SCAJ 2025, hosted at Tokyo Big Sight and expected to draw over 75,000 visitors, Uganda is exhibiting under the banner “UGANDA – THE PEARL OF AFRICA”. The pavilion, designed by MAAIF in conjunction with the Embassy of Uganda in Japan, highlights Uganda’s unique coffee heritage, sustainability practices, and premium flavor profiles. Visitors are participating in guided cuppings, live brewing demonstrations, and sustainability talks designed to connect Japan’s coffee community with Uganda’s farmers and exporters.

“Japan values quality, traceability, sustainability and authenticity. Uganda delivers all four – and with volumes that can sustain long-term partnerships,” said Tophace Kaahwa, Uganda’s Ambassador to Japan at the opening ceremony.

According to officials, Japan, a market known for its discerning consumers, is already a buyer of Ugandan coffee. By hosting an official pavilion at the country’s largest specialty coffee showcase, Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is signaling its determination to grow Uganda’s share in one of the world’s most demanding markets.

THREAD

The presentation occurs during a remarkable period for Uganda’s coffee industry. According @MAAIF_Uganda, the nation exported 7.93m 60-kg bags in the year leading up to August 2025, amounting to a value of US$ 2.24b representing a 58.7% rise in value from the prior year. pic.twitter.com/5XMmRMiHMp — Kyobe Sarah. N (@kyobesarah) September 27, 2025

Record-Breaking Exports

In August 2025 alone, Uganda exported 855,441 bags of coffee worth US$ 202.75 million. Arabica exports rose nearly 64% in value compared to the same month last year, with premium lots such as Mt. Elgon A+ achieving US$ 9.42 per kilogram.

Over the past year, Uganda’s export growth has outpaced many competitors placing at the helm of Africa’s Coffee exports. Robustas, which form the backbone of Uganda’s production, grew strongly in volume, while Arabicas surged in value as new regions delivered high-quality beans for international buyers. Europe remains the largest destination, but the Ministry sees Asia – led by Japan – as the next frontier for specialty growth.

Inside the Uganda pavilion, visitors are being taken on a journey from bean to cup. Large-format graphics showcase Uganda’s coffee landscapes – from the volcanic slopes of Mt. Elgon to the fertile Rwenzori Mountains. Interactive tasting sessions introduce Japan’s consumers to Uganda’s diverse profiles: sweet, winey Arabicas and bold, chocolate-toned Robustas.

An 80-minute seminar series organized by MAAIF together with the Embassy of Uganda in Japan featured live tastings, brewing demonstrations, and discussions on sustainability and climate-smart farming. Farmers’ stories are woven into the narrative, underscoring how Uganda’s coffee supports rural livelihoods while meeting the highest global standards.

“The story of Uganda’s coffee is not just about exports, it is about transformation,” Gordon Katwirenabo, Assistant Commissioner for Quality Assurance and Value Addition noted. “From smallholder farmers to world-class exporters, Uganda is proving that quality, sustainability, and scale can go hand in hand.”

A Sector on the Rise

Uganda’s coffee renaissance is being driven by both market dynamics and deliberate investment. Improved agronomy, farmer training, and climate-smart practices have expanded production, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries’ emphasis on traceability and quality control has won confidence in Europe, the Middle East, and now Asia.

Uganda’s pavilion is not only an exhibition space, but also a deal-making hub. Dedicated meeting areas allow exporters and Japanese buyers to negotiate partnerships on site, supported by the Ministry and the Tokyo based Ugandan mission’s trade facilitation. The exporters that were in attendance include; Mountain Harvest, Bugisu Cooperative Union(BCU), Just Know your Coffee Cup (JKCC), Gorilla Highlands Coffee and Crystal Coffee and expect that introductions made in Tokyo will translate into new contracts, stronger branding, and wider consumer recognition in Japan and beyond.

“Uganda’s appearance at SCAJ 2025 is about telling the world that our coffee is world-class, sustainable, and ready for every market,” Katwirenabo concluded. “Our exports are at record highs – and this is just the beginning.”