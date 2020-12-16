Uganda lifts suspension on Art and Culture after 9 months

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The chairperson Board of Trustees of Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) Sam Okello Kelo has today announced the partial opening of theatres, art galleries and other artistic spaces after nine months of inactivity. This since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared in the country in March.

Okello Kelo confirmed Government’s decision at the launch of the virtual 3rd UNCC Annual Arts and Culture festival 2020 which is due to take place on December19 and 20, 2020. However, new Standard Operating Procedures will be enforced, Okello said.

“I am happy to announce that our sector, art and culture has now been opened to operate but with strict observance of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines and SOPS,” he said, adding that “I thank artists and all involved in culture for being patient and urge you to be vigilant about SOPS.”

UNCC Ugandan Statutory body that was established on 8th October 1959 by the Uganda National Cultural Centre Act, 1959 as amended in 1965 with the mandate of Preserving, Promoting and Popularizing Uganda’s cultural heritage both locally and internationally.

