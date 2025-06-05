Uganda hands over 23 confiscated boat engines to DRC

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has handed over 23 confiscated boat engines to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government officials.

The 23 boat engines, together with 19 fishing boats, were handed over to the Congolese government officials at Butiaba landing site in Butiaba town council, Buliisa district.

The boat engines and the fishing boats belonging to Congolese fishermen were confiscated by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) while on Lake Albert in Buliisa and Pakwach districts, respectively. They were confiscated between July 2024 and May 2025.

Lt. George Ntungire, the Fisheries Protection Unit Sector commander for Buliisa district, reveals that the fishing gear was confiscated from Congolese fishermen who had crossed to conduct fishing activities on Uganda’s waters, which is contrary to Uganda’s Fisheries Act.

He says, since July 2024, FPU has managed to arrest 40 Congolese fishermen for illegally carrying out fishing activities on Uganda’s waters of Lake Albert in Buliisa district.

The suspects have since been cautioned and repatriated to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Major Joseph Labu Cherop, the Intelligence officer at the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) who represented the Commandant of the Fisheries Protection Unit at the handover of the confiscated fishing gear to DRC government officials noted that, the government of Uganda decided to return the confiscated fishing gear at no cost to the Congolese following thorough negations and mutual bilateral understanding between both countries.

He however cautioned the Congolese fishermen to desist from carryout fishing activities on Uganda’s waters noting that there should be respect for the border.

Sylvester Tumukurate, the Buliisa Deputy Resident Commissioner (RDC), noted that there is a need for joint cross-border meetings between Uganda and the DRC to be conducted every quarter to address the ongoing conflicts on Lake Albert.

He further warned the Congolese government police and army to desist from conducting operations on Lake Albert without putting on Uniforms, stating that it is difficult to differentiate them from civilians and Militiamen.

Allan Atugonza, the Buliisa County Member of Parliament who presided over the handover ceremony of the confiscated fishing gear to the Congolese authorities, noted that Ugandan fishermen have suffered a lot at the hands of Congolese militiamen and government forces while on Lake Albert.

He demands that an appropriate legal fishing regulatory framework be initiated by both countries to foster harmony.

Kabaseke Kyabakibi, who led the Congolese government delegation to Uganda applauded the government of Uganda for allowing to return the confiscated fishing gear at no cost. He calls for cooperation and harmony between Ugandan fishermen and their Congolese counterparts while on the lake.

Ibrahim Musa Asaba, the LCIII Chairperson for Butiaba town Council, informed the Congolese delegation that many Ugandan fishermen have been arrested and detained by Congolese militiamen and government forces while on the lake under unclear circumstances.

Since 2018, attacks by suspected Congolese militiamen on Ugandan fishermen have persisted. Many have lost their lives, fishing gear, and boats in violent encounters.

The most recent attack occurred last month near the Senjojo landing site in Kyangwali Sub-county, Kikuube District.

Armed men in Congolese military uniform crossed into Ugandan waters and held six fishermen at gunpoint, demanding their boats, nets, and engines.

The fishermen managed to alert the UPDF, prompting a swift military response. A gunfight ensued, leaving two of the assailants dead.

In April 2020, two suspected Congolese militiamen were shot dead by UPDF soldiers near Kaiso landing site in Kabaale Sub-county, Hoima District. Five others were arrested, and three AK-47 rifles with 47 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

In March 2021, armed groups reportedly stole 19 boat engines and abducted 16 Ugandan fishermen, who were later held at Tchomia landing site in Bunia District.

They were released after reportedly paying a ransom of USD 50 each. Leaders and locals alike say the continued insecurity underscores the urgent need for a permanent solution through a formal boundary agreement.

Leaders in the Bunyoro sub-region are currently blaming the Ugandan government for failing to demarcate the Lake Albert boundary, a situation they say continues to cause tension and insecurity.

They argue that the absence of a clear border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has led to frequent disputes on the lake, with fishermen from both sides often arrested for allegedly crossing into foreign waters.

The leaders are now urging both governments to expedite the boundary demarcation process to end the longstanding friction and safeguard livelihoods.

URN