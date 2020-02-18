Uganda draw defending champions Morocco in 2020 CHAN

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes have been draw against defending champions Morocco in the 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship.

In the draws that took place at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in the host country Cameroon on Monday night, Uganda are placed in Group C together with other teams Niger and arch-rivals Rwanda.

The cities of Yaounde, Doula and Limbe will host the final tournament April 4-25.

It will be the fifth time that Uganda Cranes participate in the CHAN competition meant for home based players featuring in local leagues. Uganda played in previous editions in 2011 (Sudan), 2014 (South Africa), 2016 (Rwanda) and the 2018 in Moroco.

The hosts Cameroon will face Mali, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe in Group A. Former Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic who was recently appointed coach of Zambia will lead his team in Group D alongside Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania.

DR Congo who have won the CHAN trophy twice are placed in Group B alongside Libya, Congo Brazzaville and Niger.

At the 2018 Edition of the CHAN tournament, while Morocco beat Nigeria 4-0 in the final, Sudan finished third. Uganda and Rwanda all fell out in the Group stage.

