Uganda defeats Somalia 4-1 in 2020 CHAN qualifier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes have eliminated Somalia from the on-going 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

The Cranes defeated visiting Somalia national team 4-1 on Saturday in the return leg played at the StarTimes Stadium to qualify on a 7-2 goal aggregate.

Striker Patrick Henry Kaddu who was part of the Uganda Cranes team at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) netted a hat-trick for the home side, while Allan Kyambadde scored the other. Skipper Daud Abdullahi Tubal scored a late consolation goal for the Somalia team.

After 3 minutes Kaddu converted a penalty after he was brought down by Abdiwali Abdirahman Mohamed in the box. The Somalian team tried to play a highly defensive game, but the home team kept attacking before Kyambadde made it 2-0 after 37 minutes.

Kaddu scored another penalty after 43 minutes after Ayam Mohamed Hussein brought down Uganda’s Allan Kayiwa in the box.

After the interval the two sides made some chances. Mohamud Addinur Mohamed had an open chance to score for Somalia after 46 minutes but shot wide. Two minutes later Kaddu netted his third goal with a well taken header off a Mustafa Kiiza corner kick.

The two sides continued to create chances till Uganda’s goalkeeper Charles Lukwago made a judgement error to give Tubal chance to slot in Somalia’s only goal.

“I am happy that we have won by a big margin. But we need to be more cautious in the next round,” said Uganda Cranes coach Abudallah Mubiru after the game. Somalia’s coach Bashir Hayford said he was disappointed with the performance of his team.

Uganda will now wait to play the winner between South Sudan and Burundi in the final phase of the qualifiers. Burundi won the first leg 2-0 ahead of the return leg on Sunday.

URN