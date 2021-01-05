Uganda cranes stops Zambia in pre-CHAN tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes stopped Zambia 2-0 in their second game of the Pre-CHAN Mini tournament played at the Annex 1- OmnsiSports Yaounde, Cameroon on Monday.

Vianne Ssekajugo and Steven Mukwala scored in each half respectively to secure victory for coach Jonathan Mckinstry’s boys against Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

Uganda dominated the game in the first half through with experienced Tonny Mawejje dominating midfield alongside Saidi Kyeyune.

Sekajugo gave Uganda Cranes the lead after 25th minutes before Mukwala doubled the lead in the 60th minute.

This was the second fixture for Uganda Cranes in the Pre-CHAN tournament after 1-1 a draw against hosts Cameroon in the first match played on 1st January 2021.

Zambia is managed by former Ugandan head coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic who coached Uganda cranes from 2013 to 2017.

Uganda cranes will play their last fixture of the Pre-CHAN tournament on 7th of January 2021 against Niger.

********

URN