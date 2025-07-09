Uganda Cranes midfielder Mutyaba joins Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda Cranes player Travis Mutyaba has completed a move to Tunisian Ligue side, Club Sportif Sfaxien.

The 19-year-old Mutyaba who has featured in all levels of Uganda’s national teams has moved from French 4th Division side FC Girondins de Bordeaux to join Club Sportif Sfaxien on a 3-year contract.

“I am very happy that I start a new journey with Club Sportif Sfaxien. I will work hard with my new team to make sure that we get the wins and also be able to win titles,” Mutyaba told the media.

After joining FC Girondins de Bordeaux in October last year, Mutyaba featured in 18 matches. His move to Club Sportif Sfaxien is seen as a way for the player to get more playing time.

Club Sportif CS Sfaxien who finished seventh in the 2024/2025 Tunisian Ligue have won the title eight times, and lifted the CAF Confederation Cup three times.

The play-maker Mutyaba has previously played at Vipers JT, SC Villa in Uganda and Egyptian giants Zamalek SC helping them lift the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup. He becomes the second Ugandan player to sign for Club Sportif Sfaxien after striker Yunus Sentamu.

Another Ugandan International Kenneth Semakula also features for Tunisia Ligue side Club Africain. ■