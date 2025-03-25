Uganda Cranes battles to 1-0 win over Guinea

RESULT

⏰ FT’ | #WCQ2026 🚨🌍

Angola 🇦🇴 1-2 Cape Verde 🇨🇻

Benin 🇧🇯 0-2 South Africa 🇿🇦

Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-1 Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

Rwanda 🇷🇼 1-1 Lesotho 🇱🇸

Uganda 🇺🇬 1-0 Guinea 🇬🇳

Namboole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Allan Okello’s first have wonder strike from a free kick was enough to secure hosts Uganda Cranes a crucial win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification Group G return leg encounter against Guinea at Namboole Stadium today.

Both sides were desperate for maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive following disappointing results in match day five where Uganda fell 3-1 to Mozambique, while Guinea was held to a shocking goalless draw by Somalia. The Cranes jump to nine points, ahead of Guinea who remain on seven points.

The reverse fixture in November 2023 saw Guinea edge Uganda 2-1 in Morocco.

