Uganda Cranes battles to 1-0 win over Guinea

RESULT

โฐ FTโ€™ | #WCQ2026 ๐Ÿšจ๐ŸŒ

Angola ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ด 1-2 Cape Verde ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ป

Benin ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฏ 0-2 South Africa ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Nigeria ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ 1-1 Zimbabwe ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ผ

Rwanda ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ผ 1-1 Lesotho ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Uganda ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ 1-0 Guinea ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ณ

Namboole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENTย |ย ย Allan Okello’s first have wonder strike from a free kick was enough to secure hosts Uganda Cranes a crucial winย in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification Group G return leg encounter against Guinea at Namboole Stadium today.

Both sides were desperate for maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive following disappointing results in match day five where Uganda fell 3-1 to Mozambique, while Guinea was held to a shocking goalless draw by Somalia. The Cranes jump to nine points, ahead of Guinea who remain on seven points.

The reverse fixture in November 2023 saw Guinea edge Uganda 2-1 in Morocco.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW