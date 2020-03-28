Saturday , March 28 2020
Uganda COVID-19 cases now at 23

The Independent March 28, 2020 The News Today

 

Health minister Aceng checking the screening instruments at Entebbe airport. Tests from UVRI show another five positives today, sending the total confirmed to 23.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 23, after five more positive results were got from 227 samples tested Friday.

Earlier in the day, it had been announced that four other people from Dubai who have been under quarantine tested positive on Thursday.

The confirmed cases include an eight-month-old-baby from Iganga who has also been transferred to Mulago Hospital.

A total of 574 individuals who traveled from Dubai in the past two weeks have been identified. Currently 129 are in institutional quarantine.

A testing centre set up at Ward A at Mulago for those who arrived recently from Dubai has meanwhile been overwhelmed by Ugandans who have flocked to be tested. Counselling is being offered to many.

