Thursday , July 9 2020
Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 1,000, with 908 recoveries

The Independent July 9, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

Testing labs have been established at all border entry points to test all incoming truck drivers to curb further spread of COVID-19 within the community as well as surveillance and case management.

🔺  23 new cases

🔺 Total confirmed cases 1000

🔹 Total Deaths: 00
🔸Total Recoveries: 908

🔹 Total of samples tested : 219,627

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases from the 3,316 samples tested bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 1000.

Of the 23 confirmed cases, 12 are Ugandans who returned from abroad in the recent repatriation flights and all were under quarantine at the time of testing.

3 are truck drivers who tested positive at the different points of entry and 8 are contacts and alerts from districts of Tororo(4), Hoima, Luweero, Kyotera and Arua.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 31 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

To date, Uganda has recorded 908 COVID-19 recoveries and is yet to record any virus related death.

