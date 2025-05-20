Uganda-China coffee partnership blossoms as inaugural awareness tour concludes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 1st Uganda-China Coffee Awareness Tour, which began on May 12, 2025, officially concluded today with a landmark event—the inaugural Uganda-China Coffee Trade and Investment Meeting. The tour, hailed as a transformative engagement, has strengthened bilateral cooperation and opened new avenues for trade and investment in Uganda’s coffee sector.

During the opening ceremony of the final meeting, Ambassador Oliver Wonekha, Uganda’s Head of Mission in Beijing, underscored the strategic importance of this partnership.

She highlighted Uganda’s favorable climate, high-quality Arabica and Robusta varieties, and youthful farming population as critical assets that position Uganda to meet China’s growing demand for premium coffee. She reiterated the Embassy’s commitment to eliminating trade barriers, facilitating market access, and encouraging technology transfer and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Amb. Zhang Lizhong, China’s envoy to Uganda, lauded the success of the awareness tour, noting its role in deepening bilateral trade ties and promoting Uganda’s rich coffee heritage. He emphasized China’s interest in sustainably produced coffee and welcomed future collaborations grounded in trust, trade, and technology.

Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa reflected on the tour’s impact, which included visits to key coffee-producing regions like Masaka, Mbarara, and Mbale. He noted that the tour served as a platform to show-case Uganda’s coffee potential, attract investment in value addition, and connect Ugandan farmers with Chinese buyers. Remarkably, coffee exports to China have surged by 190% as of March 2025.

Closing the event, Ambassador Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Geoffrey Muheesi expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their dedication and emphasized the importance of building on this momentum.

This pioneering tour marks a significant step toward realizing Uganda’s Coffee Roadmap 2030 and Vision 2040, positioning China as a key strategic partner in Uganda’s coffee-driven transformation.