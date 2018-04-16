Uganda calls for skills training support from Malayisa investors

Janat Museveni : Support skills training to empower youth

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | First Lady and the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni has urged investors in the education sector from Malaysia’s Limkokwing University of Creative Technology led by the Vice President Dato Gail Phung to fast track the launch of the skills training programme to empower youth in Uganda.

“The principle for this partnership between Malaysia and Uganda is to add value to Uganda’s industrial skills so that the fruits out of your training skills provide a good example for other institutions”, she said.

The First Lady last week met the Malaysian group of of investors in education sector to discuss ways of exploring the best skilling training programme that can be deeply rooted and implemented in the country.

During the meeting that took place at State House Entebbe yesterday, Limkokwing University of Technology expressed interest in establishing a model Tertiary Education centre for the youth empowerment in Uganda based at Namataba Technical Institute in Mukono district.

The core programmes to be offered at Limkokwing University of Creative technology at Namataba Technical Institute include hospitality, fashion and design construction, media broadcasting engineering and data programming, computer networking, e-commerce, leather processing, creative media, architecture technology, entrepreneurship among others.

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports schedule for transformation process of Namataba technical Institute, it’s envisaged that after its renovation and up skilling undertakings by July 2018, the trainees enrolment process will be effective by November 2018.

Janet Museveni assured the delegation that the Ministry technical staff will supervise the assessment and implementation process.

“I personally want see this project start. And see Namataba Technical Institute products in Uganda and beyond”, she said.

Malaysian Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Vice President Dato Gail Phung said that alongside Namataba institute developments she foresees the set up of an international university in Uganda specializing in skills training programs and attracting training from 43 other countries in Africa.